Students from Acton Academy deliver some special gifts to the Twin Falls Animal Shelter

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Students from Acton Academy gathered at the Twin Falls Animal Shelter Friday afternoon to donate some hand-made toys and activities for the many animals that call the shelter home.

Acton Academy is a hands-on critical thinking school with students from pre-school to eighth grade.

A few weeks back, the students took a tour of the animal shelter and decided that all those furry friends needed a little extra enrichment in their lives.

The students used critical thinking in the classroom to develop a few projects, including a mounted tetherball pole, special scratching posts and pads and even a few treat-games designed to keep the animals stimulated and full of treats.

All of this is something People for Pets, at the Twin Falls Animal Shelter welcome with open arms.

“We love it. We love having the community come down and be apart of the solution and helping to get these animals stimulated and give them fun things to do while they are waiting for their families,” said Rebecca Rodriguez, Office Manager.

Beyond the special gifts donated by the students from Acton Academy, the animal shelter is always in need of supplies for their guests - specifically food and blankets.

For more information on Acton Academy and the Twin Falls Animal Shelter. click the links provided.

