Sun Valley Suns claim Idaho’s first-ever varsity level National Championship

MAPLE GROVE, Minnesota (KMVT/KSVT) — After winning countless state championships, the Sun Valley Suns 18U boys hockey team has an even bigger trophy.

On April 3, the Suns claimed the USA Hockey Youth Tier II 1A 18U National Championship in Maple Grove, Minnesota.

“First high school team ever in Idaho to win a national championship and probably one of the best teams to come out of Idaho,” said Suns Head Coach Blake Jenson.

Jenson said his squad went 52-6-2 this past season, grabbing the group’s 10th-straight state title before winning all five games at the national championship tournament, including a title game victory over a team from Delaware.

“To be able to win the last game of my career, which was the goal, it just feels like we really left a mark on what we’ve been doing and working for,” said senior goalie Clayton Elsbree.

“Sort of doesn’t feel real, but I mean you come home, and you see your medal and your hat sitting on your bedside table, and you kind of sit there and you’re like, ‘wow’, it’s a pretty weird feeling,” said junior forward Dawson Speth.

Assistant Coach Chris Benson has been with this group of kids since some were five years old. They’ve had their fair share of struggles, in the last two seasons, the team lost in the quarterfinals of the same tournament.

“They kind of took it upon themselves to gel a little more and really come together,” said Benson.

Another big part of the Suns’ championship run was great play in the third period, outscoring their opponents 9-3. Practicing and playing in Hailey all year, which is over a mile high in elevation, helps.

“We’d always get guys in the third period because they’re coming from Minnesota, New York, Chicago, which as you know those elevations are pretty low, it’s a proven fact that that helps,” Benson said.

However they got the trophy, this group leaves a legacy other kids can look up to.

“We will always come back to this town and always have one special bond, that I don’t think any other seniors or teams will have,” said senior captain and center Zach Benson.

