Sun Valley Suns claim Idaho’s first-ever varsity level National Championship

The team won the USA Hockey Youth Tier II 1A 18U title
The team won the USA Hockey Youth Tier II 1A 18U title
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 9:16 PM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAPLE GROVE, Minnesota (KMVT/KSVT) — After winning countless state championships, the Sun Valley Suns 18U boys hockey team has an even bigger trophy.

On April 3, the Suns claimed the USA Hockey Youth Tier II 1A 18U National Championship in Maple Grove, Minnesota.

“First high school team ever in Idaho to win a national championship and probably one of the best teams to come out of Idaho,” said Suns Head Coach Blake Jenson.

Jenson said his squad went 52-6-2 this past season, grabbing the group’s 10th-straight state title before winning all five games at the national championship tournament, including a title game victory over a team from Delaware.

“To be able to win the last game of my career, which was the goal, it just feels like we really left a mark on what we’ve been doing and working for,” said senior goalie Clayton Elsbree.

“Sort of doesn’t feel real, but I mean you come home, and you see your medal and your hat sitting on your bedside table, and you kind of sit there and you’re like, ‘wow’, it’s a pretty weird feeling,” said junior forward Dawson Speth.

Assistant Coach Chris Benson has been with this group of kids since some were five years old. They’ve had their fair share of struggles, in the last two seasons, the team lost in the quarterfinals of the same tournament.

“They kind of took it upon themselves to gel a little more and really come together,” said Benson.

Another big part of the Suns’ championship run was great play in the third period, outscoring their opponents 9-3. Practicing and playing in Hailey all year, which is over a mile high in elevation, helps.

“We’d always get guys in the third period because they’re coming from Minnesota, New York, Chicago, which as you know those elevations are pretty low, it’s a proven fact that that helps,” Benson said.

However they got the trophy, this group leaves a legacy other kids can look up to.

“We will always come back to this town and always have one special bond, that I don’t think any other seniors or teams will have,” said senior captain and center Zach Benson.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Couple found unresponsive inside private room at Miracle Hot Springs; authorities continue to...
(UPDATE) Couple found unresponsive inside private room at Miracle Hot Springs; authorities continue to investigate
TFPD continues to investigate after a car drove off the canyon rim Thursday evening
TFPD continues to investigate after a vehicle drove off the canyon rim Thursday evening
motorcycle crash graphic.
Idaho State Police investigate two fatal motorcycle crashes in south central Idaho
Twin Falls woman is headed to prison for the death of her infant child
Twin Falls woman is headed to prison for the death of her infant child
3 Arizona men arrested in Twin Falls County on charges of Drug Trafficking
Two AZ men, one from Mexico arrested in Twin Falls County on charges of Drug Trafficking

Latest News

The team won the USA Hockey Youth Tier II 1A 18U title
Sun Valley Suns claim Idaho’s first-ever varsity level National Championship
Blaser to lead Minico football program
Blaser to lead Minico football program
TFHS Camille Collins signs to play volleyball for Columbia Basin
Twin Falls’ Collins signs to play volleyball for Columbia Basin
Family, friends, and coaches came out to show support for their fellow Bruin
Twin Falls’ Collins signs to play volleyball for Columbia Basin