Twin Falls baseball and softball beat Canyon Ridge; prep sports scores

By Jack Schemmel
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 8:53 AM MDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls baseball and softball teams got the best of their crosstown rival Canyon Ridge Thursday.

SOFTBALL

Twin Falls 21, Canyon Ridge 2

BASEBALL

Twin Falls 15, Canyon Ridge 2

Wyatt Solosabal went 5-for-5 at the plate to lead the Bruins. Nolan Hardesty got the win on the mound, throwing six innings and allowing two unearned runs.

Both teams will meet again in both sports Friday afternoon at Twin Falls High School. Baseball plays at 4:30 p.m. and softball plays at 5 p.m.

Declo Golf Invitational at Rupert Country Club

Kimberly boys and girls won the event

Top three boys Individual scores:

(1) Toby Heider 75 (Kimberly)

(2) Kyler Kelly 78 (Buhl)

(3) Alex Gailey 81 (Declo)

Top three girls Individual scores:

(1) Ellie Stastny 92 (Kimberly)

(2) Stori Poppay 93 (Buhl)

(3) Alli Stastny 94 (Kimberly), Mckynlee Kliegl 94 (Filer)

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Couple found unresponsive inside private room at Miracle Hot Springs; authorities continue to...
(UPDATE) Couple found unresponsive inside private room at Miracle Hot Springs; authorities continue to investigate
TFPD continues to investigate after a car drove off the canyon rim Thursday evening
TFPD continues to investigate after a vehicle drove off the canyon rim Thursday evening
motorcycle crash graphic.
Idaho State Police investigate two fatal motorcycle crashes in south central Idaho
Twin Falls woman is headed to prison for the death of her infant child
Twin Falls woman is headed to prison for the death of her infant child
3 Arizona men arrested in Twin Falls County on charges of Drug Trafficking
Two AZ men, one from Mexico arrested in Twin Falls County on charges of Drug Trafficking

Latest News

The team won the USA Hockey Youth Tier II 1A 18U title
Sun Valley Suns claim Idaho’s first-ever varsity level National Championship
The team won the USA Hockey Youth Tier II 1A 18U title
Sun Valley Suns claim Idaho’s first-ever varsity level National Championship
Blaser to lead Minico football program
Blaser to lead Minico football program
TFHS Camille Collins signs to play volleyball for Columbia Basin
Twin Falls’ Collins signs to play volleyball for Columbia Basin