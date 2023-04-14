Twin Falls baseball and softball beat Canyon Ridge; prep sports scores

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls baseball and softball teams got the best of their crosstown rival Canyon Ridge Thursday.

SOFTBALL

Twin Falls 21, Canyon Ridge 2

BASEBALL

Twin Falls 15, Canyon Ridge 2

Wyatt Solosabal went 5-for-5 at the plate to lead the Bruins. Nolan Hardesty got the win on the mound, throwing six innings and allowing two unearned runs.

Both teams will meet again in both sports Friday afternoon at Twin Falls High School. Baseball plays at 4:30 p.m. and softball plays at 5 p.m.

Declo Golf Invitational at Rupert Country Club

Kimberly boys and girls won the event

Top three boys Individual scores:

(1) Toby Heider 75 (Kimberly)

(2) Kyler Kelly 78 (Buhl)

(3) Alex Gailey 81 (Declo)

Top three girls Individual scores:

(1) Ellie Stastny 92 (Kimberly)

(2) Stori Poppay 93 (Buhl)

(3) Alli Stastny 94 (Kimberly), Mckynlee Kliegl 94 (Filer)

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.