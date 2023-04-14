Twin Falls Optimist Club to host Lost Wages Night

All proceeds from the event will help youth in the Magic Valley through the Optimist Club.
Live on Rise and Shine: The Optimist Club to host Lost Wages
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:20 PM MDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The 46th annual Lost Wages Night is taking place on Saturday, April 22nd from 7:00 - 10:00 p.m. at the American Legion Hall.

All proceeds from the event will help youth in the Magic Valley through the Optimist Club.

The event will feature casino games, a silent auction and a raffle.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at this link.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Couple found unresponsive inside private room at Miracle Hot Springs; authorities continue to...
(UPDATE) Couple found unresponsive inside private room at Miracle Hot Springs; authorities continue to investigate
TFPD continues to investigate after a car drove off the canyon rim Thursday evening
TFPD continues to investigate after a vehicle drove off the canyon rim Thursday evening
motorcycle crash graphic.
Idaho State Police investigate two fatal motorcycle crashes in south central Idaho
Twin Falls woman is headed to prison for the death of her infant child
Twin Falls woman is headed to prison for the death of her infant child
3 Arizona men arrested in Twin Falls County on charges of Drug Trafficking
Two AZ men, one from Mexico arrested in Twin Falls County on charges of Drug Trafficking

Latest News

St. Luke's is looking for volunteers
Fit and Well Idaho: St. Luke’s looking for more volunteers
A side effect of divorce can be parental alienation syndrome where children lose their...
Parental Alienation Syndrome: What signs to look for
Twin Falls Optimist Club to host Lost Wages Event.
Live on Rise and Shine: The Optimist Club to host Lost Wages
Idaho Attorney General’s Office warns of small business scams, and misleading advertisements
Idaho Attorney General’s Office warns of scam targeting small businesses