Twin Falls Optimist Club to host Lost Wages Night

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The 46th annual Lost Wages Night is taking place on Saturday, April 22nd from 7:00 - 10:00 p.m. at the American Legion Hall.

All proceeds from the event will help youth in the Magic Valley through the Optimist Club.

The event will feature casino games, a silent auction and a raffle.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at this link.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.