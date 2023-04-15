CSI softball splits doubleheader with Southern Nevada

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho softball team’s nine-game win streak came to an end Friday afternoon.

After winning game one of a doubleheader against Southern Nevada, the Golden Eagles dropped game two.

GAME ONE

CSI 8, Southern Nevada 5

Kenzee Hale went 4-for-4 for the Golden Eagles. Teammate Gracie Tentinger went 2-for-2 with a home run.

GAME TWO

Southern Nevada 11, CSI 3

The Golden Eagles (30-13) will have another doubleheader against the Coyotes Saturday. The first game begins at noon.

On Thursday, CSI catcher Rachel Brown signed with Utah Valley University.

She is the second Golden Eagle to sign with a Division 1 program in the Beehive state this season. Pitcher Brooke Merrill did in January.

