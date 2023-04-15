Twin Falls baseball routs Canyon Ridge, stays undefeated in Great Basin play
Bryce Mahlke had seven RBIs for the Bruins
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 10:44 PM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls baseball team put on a show Friday against Canyon Ridge.
The Bruins pushed across 19 runs, including ten in the first inning.
Twin Falls 19, Canyon Ridge 0
Bryce Mahlke went 4-for-4 with an inside-the-park home run and seven RBIs. Wyatt Solosabal and Drew Thompson added two hits for the Bruins.
Twin Falls is now 12-5 overall and 6-0 in Great Basin Conference play this season. They are back in action at home against Jerome Monday.
