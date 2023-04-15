Week one of the Lori Vallow Daybell trial comes to an end

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Lori Vallow Daybell trial wrapped up its first week in Boise Friday at the Ada County courthouse.

Lori is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, conspiracy, and grand theft in connection with the death of her two children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan.

She is charged with her husband, Chad Daybell who does not yet have a trial date.

The trial, three years in the making, wrapped up its first week Friday afternoon.

So far, the court heard from JJ Vallow’s Grandmother Kay Woodcock about the events that lead to her searching for her grandson.

Brandon Beudraux spoke about being in Arizona when he was shot at in a familiar car- Tylee Ryans’. That lead the Arizona police to contact the Rexburg police about Vallow Daybell.

Detective Ray Hermasillo with the Rexburg Police spoke about the search and finding the children.

In the most trying testimony describing JJ and Tylee’s remains.

The court also heard from Arizona detectives about Charles Vallow’s murder and how his body was found.

Day five of the Lori Vallow Daybell trial ended with the former friend, and sister-in-law of lori vallow daybell, Zuelema Pastines - who was married to Vallow Daybell’s brother. She described light and dark spirits, zombies and the doomsday beliefs of Daybell and Vallow Daybell.

Court will resume on Tuesday due to a death in Fremont County Prosecutor Lindsey Blake’s family earlier in the week.

