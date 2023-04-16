Officer shot and killed in Nyssa

Nyssa, OR (CBS2)- Nyssa Police Department Reserve Officer Joseph Johnson (43) responded to a concerned call of a violent individual who was threatening people near a Nyssa residence and damaging property on April 15 just before 8:30 pm.

The suspect Rene Castro (36) of Nyssa fled the scene in a vehicle and led Officer Johnson on a pursuit through Nyssa. Castro stopped at the corner of Locust and 3rd Street North and Officer Johnson pulled off the road as well. An armed subject that Police believe was Castro shot at Officer Johnson fatally hitting him. Castro then fled the scene.

The Malheur County Sheriff’s Department and EMTs responded to the scene to find Officer Johnson had already died.

A Malheur County Sheriff’s Deputy and an Oregon State Trooper set up a perimeter and questioned witnesses.

Anyone with information about the possible whereabouts of Rene Castro is asked to call Malheur County Dispatch at (541)473-5125.

The Oregon State Police with assistance from the Malheur County Sheriff’s Department, Ontario Police, and departments from Idaho to La Grande as well as help from the Federal authorities are continuing to investigate this shooting.

CBS 2 has a crew heading to the scene. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

