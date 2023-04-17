Ada County Sheriff’s deputy recovering after being seriously injured during fatal confrontation

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —An Ada County Sheriff’s deputy is recovering after being seriously injured during a fatal confrontation with an armed man on Interstate 84 early Monday morning.

Jared Decker, the 40-year-old man who injured the deputy, was pronounced dead a brief time after the incident, which occurred on the eastbound lanes of I-84 by milepost 59, which is near the Eisenman Road exit east of Boise, just after 2 a.m.

The injured deputy underwent multiple surgeries earlier today and is listed in stable condition.

The three other deputies involved were not hurt. The case is under active investigation by the Ada County Critical Incident Task Force, which is being led by Boise Police.

The incident began at 2 a.m. Monday when a call came into Ada County Emergency 911 dispatch from a motorist about what he said looked like two men, wearing dark clothing, walking in the right eastbound lane of traffic of I-84. (It turned out to be Jared Decker walking with a bike).

The caller said at least two trucks had to swerve out of the way to avoid hitting the man. Deputies arrived moments later and tried to talk to Decker and asked him to get off the highway.

Decker, who was walking a bike, refused, yelled at the deputies, and kept going.

After a few minutes of trying to talk to Decker, a team of four deputies decided to take him into custody to get him off the highway.

The deputies walked up, continued to ask Decker to stop, and he kept walking away.

When one of the deputies grabbed Decker’s backpack, he swung around and grabbed the deputy.

As a struggle between the two began, Decker pulled out a knife and stabbed the deputy multiple times as they fell to the ground.

That is when two other deputies fired their guns at Decker, incapacitating him.

It was immediately obvious the deputy was badly injured, so another deputy got him into a patrol car and drove him to meet an ambulance closer to Boise.

While that was happening, deputies did first aid on Decker until paramedics arrived. They took him to a local hospital, where Decker was pronounced dead a brief time later.

The Ada County Coroner’s Office later determined Decker died from multiple gunshot wounds to the torso.

Eastbound lanes of traffic on I-84 near the Eisenman Road exit were closed for most of Monday morning so emergency crews could gather evidence at the scene.

That caused a significant backup for eastbound motor vehicle traffic until Monday afternoon.

