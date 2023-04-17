City of Ketchum is looking to purchase Rescue Operations Drone

KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —On Monday, the City of Ketchum is going to be considering purchasing a rescue operations drone to assist first responders with issues related to flooding.

According to the city’s agenda, staff anticipates flooding to occur within the next 45 days. A full understanding of the status of the floods requires a fly-over. It can be done by contract aircraft; however, the use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) is safer and can be done more frequently.

Additionally, It is possible to get very detailed information about the extent of flooding and risks to the public using a UAV. For example, it would be possible to locate persons in flood waters and to “follow” them if they are washed downstream. This drone has both an infrared and daylight video feed. It also has a speaker to allow communication with stranded persons.

The drone would have regular use beyond flooding. Staff said it has been on the planned acquisition list for other rescues as well. The drone will allow the exact pinpointing of injured persons much more quickly than rescuers on the ground can when persons are injured in the backcountry. It would also allow rapid size up of wildfires and even large structure fires, increasing the effectiveness of ground crews.

The drone would cost roughly $19,000 and would be purchased from Unmanned Vehicle Technologies. The drone could be delivered to the city within 7 days of approval from the city council. Staff said training on the operation of the drone would begin immediately to allow for use during this flooding season.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.