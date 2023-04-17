Gas prices are on the rise nation-wide; Idaho remains below average... for now

If oil prices continue to rise, pump prices will follow suit.
The department chair of petroleum engineering at Texas Tech says crude oil costs may not always...
The department chair of petroleum engineering at Texas Tech says crude oil costs may not always be why we pay more at the pump.(KCBD, Aric Mitchell)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 11:52 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline rose nine cents since last week to hit $3.64.

The main culprit is the high cost of oil, which is hovering near $80 per barrel, which has caused the average price at the pump to go up daily since March 29th.

This is according to new data from the Energy Information Administration. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks dropped slightly by 400 million barrels to 222 million barrels.

Lower demand would typically push pump prices down; instead, elevated oil prices have pushed them higher.

Today’s national average of $3.64 cents - which is 17 cents more than a month ago, but 44 cents less than a year ago. Meanwhile, Idaho gas prices are slightly lower at $3.57 for regular unleaded as of Monday, according to AAA Idaho.

