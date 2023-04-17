Idaho Power files annual Power Cost Adjustment

By Kourtney Paige
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:38 PM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Power has submitted their request for the annual spring cost adjustments with the Idaho Power Commission.

The company released a statement on Friday noting that the purpose behind the increase is a hike in power costs - related to natural gas market prices, as well as lower hydroelectric generation and limited coal supplies.

Idaho Power is requesting just over 200 million dollars to settle expenses related to the higher cost of power supply in 2022 - which exceeded the power company’s forecast last spring.

If approved by the Idaho Power Commission, the average bill payer will see an increase of $12.72.

Last year’s customers saw a decrease of $1.60. The company uses power cost adjustment as a tool for an annual review that passes along both the costs and savings to their customers.

The spring cost adjustment is open for public review and comment, and requires the approval of the Idaho Power Commission.

