Idahoans express mixed reactions to state’s new abortion trafficking law

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Women’s reproductive health care rights are still a hot topic here in Idaho, and a controversial abortion bill signed into law is getting attention from people in the state of Idaho and neighboring states. Some question if the law is constitutional.

Idaho Governor Brad Little signed House Bill 242 into law earlier this month. The law prohibits adults from harboring, recruiting, or transporting a pregnant minor within the State of Idaho to obtain an abortion or procure abortion-inducing drugs without parental consent.

The crime is punishable by up to five years in prison.

Under the law, no affirmative defense exists for an adult transporting a pregnant minor to a state where abortion is legal.

“When I saw it, I called Gov. Little’s Office and pleaded with him not to sign it,” Magic Valley resident Jill Skeem said.

She also said the law is outrageous and doesn’t even know how it would be enforced.

“Are they going to start having checkpoints? If you are traveling with a young woman of childbearing age, are they going to stop you and ask you if you are about to cross the Idaho border,” Skeem said.

Additionally, she said the law violates the rights of pregnant minors who may be in abusive households where they are victims of rape and incest.

“What if the young girl is being raped by her father. What if the mother is not in the picture? What if the mother is denying it and kicks the girl out, which happens daily in this state and this country,” Skeem said.

However, Eastside Baptist church pastor Paul Thompson views the law differently.

“I support the bill. I support the advancement that the bill has made. I don’t think I would say I support it 100%,” Thompson said.

Under the law, it is not illegal for a parent to transport their pregnant child to obtain an abortion, and there is an affirmative defense for an adult who receives consent from the pregnant child’s parent or guardian. However, Thompson, who is a pro-life advocate, said he does not favor adults or parents within the State of Idaho transporting pregnant minors across state lines to obtain an abortion.

“The piece I’m always hoping to see in these bills is equal protection for the child in the womb,” Thompson said.

Additionally, he thinks Idaho’s abortion laws are not strict enough, and he would like the exceptions for rape and incest removed from Idaho’s abortion statutes.

“Any time the exceptions are inserted is a stab actually against the personhood of the child in the womb,” Thompson said.

Earlier this month, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee wrote to Gov. Little, questioning the bill’s constitutionality, and even requested the Idaho governor veto the bill and not sign it into law.

“People are free to travel from state to state, and they do not have to pass checkpoints, so restrictions on that can be unconstitutional,” University of Idaho Law Professor Richard Seamon said.

Seamon also said the “recruiting” language in the law could be viewed as a violation of free speech.

Additionally, he stated he is yet ready to give an opinion on whether the law will be found unconstitutional by the courts, but he agrees the law could be challenging to enforce.

“Unless the parent or guardian who didn’t give consent reported this crime, I think it would be extremely hard to detect this crime,” Seamon said.

