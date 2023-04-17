Idaho’s top officials weigh in on the Lava Ridge Wind Project

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho’s Veterinary Technology Building hosted Governor Brad Little and Lieutenant Governor Scott Bedke last week.

Governor Little visited to highlight his 100-days of achievement since starting his second term in office.

His newly passed Launch program gives Idaho seniors, graduating in 2024, some financial help if they go into in demand careers.

Additionally, K-12 teacher pay and literacy funding, property tax relief as well as safety and transportation improvements were successful this legislative session.

On Friday, the Governor and Lieutenant also spoke about the highly contested Lava Ridge Wind Farm Project, which will place approximately 400 wind turbines on public land - Lieutenant Governor Bedke voiced concerns about the size of the project, and how if it was at the base of the Snake River Canyon it would still tower above the Perrine Bridge.

“The top of the blade is 300 feet higher than the Perrine Bridge. These windmills are unprecedented. We don’t have anything like them anywhere in the state. Talk about disruptive… that would be disruptive. I don’t think people have any idea of the scope and size of these things,” said Bedke.

This legislative session, Idaho lawmakers approved a resolution requesting the governor and attorney general to take whatever legal actions are available to encourage the Bureau of Land Management to select a no-build option on Lava Ridge.

Governor Little said he also has many concerns and questions about the project.

“Obviously there’s concerns about what it’s going to do to the landscape. Obviously, there’s concern about what are you going to do with 50 thousand truckloads of concrete, I think it’s something like that 40 or 50 thousand truckloads of concrete, what kind of an impact that’s going to have. What’s the impact going to be on fire suppression. What’s the impact going to be on wildlife,” said Governor Little.

Little says the most important question and concern is will Idaho have periods of time where we have a shortage of existing power. BLM is taking public comment on the project until April 20th.

