A lack of sleep not only effects your health but can be dangerous on the roads as well

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Good quality sleep is critical for overall health.

New research in the Journal Neurology shows people who have sleep problems may be more likely to have a stroke.

A lack of sleep can negatively affect a person’s immune system and one doctor with St. Luke’s told KMVT they have even seen basketball players’ injury rates are higher when they don’t get enough sleep.

A lack of sleep can also cause dangerous conditions on the roads.

“The studies have looked at things like, if you get less than six hours of sleep your risk of a motor vehicle accident, like, 11 times higher than if you get more than six hours of sleep.”

He said if you sleep seven to eight hours a night and still feel tired you may have a sleeping disorder and should talk to your doctor.

Some common sleep disorders include snoring and sleep apnea.

