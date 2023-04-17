Local high school students compete in ‘Best Warriors Challenge’ in Mountain Home

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Students from Canyon Ridge, Twin Falls High School and Mountain Home High School took part in the Warrior Challenge.

“A bunch of events consisting of grenade throwing, individual movement techniques, M4, a ruck march, and obstacle course,” said Zakk Hoover from T.F.H.S.

Some of the students are here to explore a path in the military, and some are enlisted.

“The reason why I enlisted is because I wanted to serve my country. I wanted to protect the people I care about the most,” said Michael Asucion from C.R.H.S.

While many of them knew they wanted to serve their country at a young age others took a different route.

“My brother kept pestering me to join the military science class because he thought I would enjoy it. I found what I wanted to do through that class. Found who I am as a person. Wanted to continue on with that dream and join the military,” said Cody Schilling from M.H.H.S.

Leaders who help the students with the dream of entering the military are on hand to guide them through the weekend.

“I get to have the pleasure of seeing them in the classroom environment at school and then some of my students will put this uniform on and then they’re here and they’re training to be soldiers. They really hone-in-on those leadership skills and learn how to take care of their peers,” said Staff Sgt. Sarah Pak.

For the students who are learning about what it takes to be a soldier— the process isn’t an easy one.

They spend the weekend training, testing, and then competing before heading back to school Monday.

“A lot of comraderies they get from their peers and a lot of the cadre. Watching them break and then go through the struggle phase and then build the confidence to finish. it really is something special.” Said PFC Christopher Debartolo.

