National Volunteer Week: Idaho Red Cross thanks volunteers and encourages others to join

Last year, 585 Red Cross volunteers provided food, shelter, comfort and hope to 758 people in Idaho and east Oregon.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 4:11 PM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — When it comes to an emergency, the American Red Cross is always there to lend a hand - which is why Red Cross of Idaho is celebrating these community heroes for National Volunteer Week.

According to a statement released on Monday, Red Cross of Idaho and east Oregon are recognizing the work of the selfless individuals who give their valuable time to support people in need.

Across the country, more than 275,000 Red Cross volunteers serve their communities by responding to thousands of disasters of all sizes; Collecting blood to help patients receive the critical care they need, supporting members of the military and their families and helping to prepare for emergencies.

Last year, 585 Red Cross volunteers provided food, shelter, comfort and hope to 758 people in Idaho and east Oregon who faced emergency situations.

They also provided services to 1,225 military members, veterans, and their families.

If you’re interested in becoming a volunteer for the American Red Cross, Click Here.

