Pocatello man dead after robbing woman at gunpoint

By Local News 8
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 11:38 PM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
POCATELLO (KIFI)-A Pocatello man shot himself after robbing an adult female at gunpoint Saturday night near Mackenzie River Pizza.

The man tried to flee the scene on foot with her purse, wallet and cell phone. The Pocatello Police Department responded and found the suspect in front of Costa Vida. After the man attempted to run away from officers near Dennys, Chubbuck Police Officers and Pocatello Police Officers surrounded him and pleaded with the male to surrender.

The robber then shot himself and was declared deceased at the scene.

The man’s identity has not been released, and the situation is under investigation.

