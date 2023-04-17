State Superintendent visits with local school districts as part of Post Legislative Roadshow

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — School district superintendents, business managers, and school board members joined State Superintendent Debbie Critchfield at the College of Southern Idaho Monday to discuss the new legislation that was recently passed during this session of the legislature.

This was Critchfield’s first post legislative roadshow since she took the role of Superintendent in January.

Critchfield discussed 17 new bills, such as the new bathroom bills, the new career technical education opportunities that will be available to school districts, and the new average daily attendance public education funding that will replace the enrollment based funding.

Critchfield is most excited about the new financial literacy bill which was one of her campaign platforms.

“One of the laws that we are going to see that will impact our coming in seniors and all of the graduating classes from here on out is, a requirement for a financial literacy class, we’re going to talk about what that looks like, how that pairs up with economics, what does economics look like going forward, what teachers are there to teach the course and how we can support getting that done in the fall,” said Critchfield.

Critchfield says it is important to her to travel the state after the legislative session ends and meet in person with the school districts because all of these new laws will go into effect on July 1.

“It’s an opportunity for us to cover some of these things that we’ve talked about, so we’ve heard that this is a law, how does this play out, what does that mean to our district, do we have to change policies, do we have to do something different with the budgeting, and so the conditions that were set by the legislatures, with the appropriations and the new laws is how we are going to run everything in the new school year,” said Critchfield.

This was the 4th stop on the 6 city tour around the entire state.

The morning was reserved for new bills and laws and the afternoon was for budgeting discussions.

