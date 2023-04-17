Twin Falls pressurized irrigation customers to begin receiving water

sprinklers
sprinklers(Pexels.com)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 11:10 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The City of Twin Falls will begin receiving water from the Twin Falls Canal Company for Pressurized Irrigation on Monday, April 17, and over the course of the following two weeks, City Water crews will be clearing and charging Pressurized Irrigation (PI) stations. All subdivisions are expected to be receiving Pressurized Irrigation by Friday, May 5.

Residents can check the status of their subdivision’s pressurized irrigation on the city’s website at TFID.ORG and selecting ‘Pressurized Irrigation Update

Residents connected to PI are encouraged to check sprinkler systems for breaks and set watering schedules to avoid overwatering.

The process of charging the City’s 22 PI stations can take up to two weeks to complete in order to fill reservoirs, clear debris, and charge the pump system.

Homeowners who winterize their sprinkler systems will need to access a valve — generally near the sidewalk — for water to flow from the city-pressurized irrigation lines to the home’s sprinkler system. Once activated, residents should check for damaged sprinkler heads, ‘bulging’ lawn turf that may indicate an underground leak and spots that feel spongy due to overwatering.

Customers connected to Pressurized Irrigation should spread out watering times over a 24-hour period. When too many homeowners water at the same time of day — typically in the mornings — the pump station will shut down to prevent burnout and damage to the pumps. When this occurs, customers will receive little or no water for their sprinkler systems.

To avoid pump shutdown, please water during times of low demand in your subdivision. See when your subdivision experiences low or peak demand on the City’s website at TFID.ORG and select ‘Flow Meter

