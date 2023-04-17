Two vehicle fatality crash, north of Nampa

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred at 4:10 p.m. on Friday, April 14, 2023, on 11th Avenue N at Elm Lane, in Canyon County

.A female driver, 38, of Nampa, was traveling westbound on Elm Lane in a Dodge SUV, failed to stop at a stop sign, and was struck by a GMC pickup truck being driven by a 25-year-old male of Nampa, who was traveling southbound on 11th Avenue N.

The GMC left the roadway and overturned. The male driver succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

The male driver was not wearing a seatbelt. The female driver was.

Both lanes of 11th Avenue N. were blocked for approximately three hours.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

