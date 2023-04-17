Volunteers join Idaho Fish and Game to help clean up some Idaho waterways over the weekend

HAGERMAN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Fish and Game, along with groups of volunteers, spent this weekend doing just that…. Volunteering.

Around 50 volunteers spent Saturday cleaning up parts of the Snake River. Six different groups, two on boats and the rest by foot, went from site to site cleaning up.

“Starting at about Niagara Springs Wildlife Management Area down through Hagerman, Bell Rapids and then Billingsley Creek Wildlife Management Area,” said IDFG representative.

This cleanup is to remove things that can harm the area, wildlife, and waterways. They’re cleaning up trash, garbage, both inside the creek and along the banks of the river - and along fence lines and such.

From time to time they do find some unusual things. During a previous cleanup it was a mattress.

This is the first time since the pandemic in 2020 they were able to have the one time annual cleanup.

“These access sites, you know we have a lot of users both people that kayak, people that are using boats, fisherman, sportsman, hunters and so just cleaning up is a good thing for us to get out and make these access sites usable,” said IDFG.

Fish and Game relies on volunteers to come out and help cleanup. “A lot of hands makes light work and we appreciate those that are willing to come out and be a part of this,” added IDFG.

