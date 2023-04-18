The American Red Cross is celebrating their volunteers for National Volunteers Week

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As the Red Cross celebrates National Volunteer Week they are encouraging people to pitch in and volunteer in Idaho and across the country.

The Red Cross says about 90 percent of their workforce are volunteers. The Red Cross of Idaho says there are volunteer opportunities for any level of skill set.

Last year, 585 Red Cross volunteers provided food, shelter, comfort, and hope to 758 people in Idaho and East Oregon.

Matthew Ochsner with the Red Cross says volunteers help with emergency responses both locally and the Idaho Red Cross has about 20-25 volunteers helping around the country from flooding in California to tornadoes in the Midwest and South.

“We respond to hundreds of home fires in Idaho every year and these are the volunteers that show up on the scene, help provide a safe place to stay, really connect a family who may have lost their home with community resources, and most importantly just offer a caring ear and a shoulder to lean on,” said Ochsner.

He said along with celebrating volunteers there is also always a need for blood donations as one car crash can require 100 units of blood.

For more information on being a volunteer, Click Here.

