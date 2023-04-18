Bi-Annual Drug Take Back Day to take place on Saturday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The bi-annual drug take back day is taking place Saturday, April 22.

If you haven’t heard of drug take back day, it’s a bi-annual event where people are encouraged to drop off any un-used medications and pills to various locations around the Magic Valley.

The idea is to clean out everyone’s medicine cabinets from any unwanted or old pills that could end up in the wrong hands of someone who the medicine wasn’t intended for.

Reylene Abbott with the Walker Center says this day is extremely important to her and the team at the Walker Center because of just how many people across America struggle with an addiction.

“Easily accessible prescription drugs is not conducive to the opioid crisis, so we’re really just out here trying to do our part so people can safely dispose of that, to keep it out of reach of individuals who maybe comes into your house, or sitting in your car with you,” said Reylene Abbott, with the Walker Center.

The drug take back day will not accept syringes or illegal drugs.

Drug take back day will be on Saturday from 10:00-2:00.

Locations include:

The Fred Meyer Parking Lot in Twin Falls.

The Blue Cross Office in Twin Falls.

The Jerome Rec Center in Jerome.

The Walker Center in Gooding.

Smith’s in Burley.

The Camas County Senior in Fairfield.

Albertson’s in Hailey.

Heyburn Police Department in Heyburn.

M&W Market in Filer.

