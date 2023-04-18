Burley’s Bair narrows college search to five

Bair is Idaho's top 2024 football prospect
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 12:34 AM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The top football prospect coming out of Idaho in the Class of 2024 is seriously considering a Gem State school.

Four-star Burley wide receiver Gatlin Bair narrowed down his college search to five, according his own Twitter post Sunday.

Bair is considering playing college football at Michigan, Texas Christian University (TCU), Nebraska, Oregon, and Boise State.

In three years of varsity football in Idaho, Gatlin has 41 touchdown catches and over 2,645 yards receiving.

Bair tells KMVT he will make a final decision on where he will play college football before his senior season this fall.

