Burley’s Bair narrows college search to five

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The top football prospect coming out of Idaho in the Class of 2024 is seriously considering a Gem State school.

Four-star Burley wide receiver Gatlin Bair narrowed down his college search to five, according his own Twitter post Sunday.

Bair is considering playing college football at Michigan, Texas Christian University (TCU), Nebraska, Oregon, and Boise State.

In three years of varsity football in Idaho, Gatlin has 41 touchdown catches and over 2,645 yards receiving.

Bair tells KMVT he will make a final decision on where he will play college football before his senior season this fall.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.