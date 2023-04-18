The CSI Theater Department will perform “The Merchant of Venice” this week

“We’ve been rehearsing for about five or six weeks.”
The Merchant of Venice will be performed at CSI April 19th through the 22nd
By Layne Rabe
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 12:52 PM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho Theater Department will be presenting the “Merchant of Venice” this week.

The CSI Theater Department is ending its academic year with its adaptation of Shakespeare’s thought-provoking play, modernized and compiled by Director Shane Brown.

Brown said they perform four shows a year and try to select a variety of shows to have something for the whole family.

Brown joined KMVT’s Rise and Shine to talk about the process and time they have put into this show.

“We’ve been rehearsing for about five or six weeks, but the students get the scripts way ahead of time I’ve been working on the script and design for about nine months, but we hit the stage about five weeks ago.”

The show starts Wednesday, April 19, and runs through the 22nd AT 7:30 PM at the CSI Fine Arts Center and cost $10 per ticket and CSI students can attend for free.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Couple found unresponsive inside private room at Miracle Hot Springs; authorities continue to...
(UPDATE) Couple found unresponsive inside private room at Miracle Hot Springs; authorities continue to investigate
motorcycle crash graphic.
Idaho State Police investigate two fatal motorcycle crashes in south central Idaho
Twin Falls woman is headed to prison for the death of her infant child
Twin Falls woman is headed to prison for the death of her infant child
Local residents is looking for a change to the City of Twin Falls system of governance
Local resident is looking for a change to the City of Twin Falls system of governance
It's a common site on our roadways, vehicles without lights. We found out why.
Phantom Vehicles: Putting your family in danger

Latest News

The Red Cross is making sure those impacted by the Tornado, get the help they need.
The American Red Cross is celebrating their volunteers for National Volunteers Week
file
Wood River Valley library and lawmaker react to vetoed library bill
Wood River Valley reacts to vetoed library bill
Wood River Valley reacts to vetoed library bill
Monday evening's online weather update {4/17/2023}