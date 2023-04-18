The CSI Theater Department will perform “The Merchant of Venice” this week

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho Theater Department will be presenting the “Merchant of Venice” this week.

The CSI Theater Department is ending its academic year with its adaptation of Shakespeare’s thought-provoking play, modernized and compiled by Director Shane Brown.

Brown said they perform four shows a year and try to select a variety of shows to have something for the whole family.

Brown joined KMVT’s Rise and Shine to talk about the process and time they have put into this show.

“We’ve been rehearsing for about five or six weeks, but the students get the scripts way ahead of time I’ve been working on the script and design for about nine months, but we hit the stage about five weeks ago.”

The show starts Wednesday, April 19, and runs through the 22nd AT 7:30 PM at the CSI Fine Arts Center and cost $10 per ticket and CSI students can attend for free.

