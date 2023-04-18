Former FLDS Church members plead with Utah officials for help finding missing children

CEDAR CITY, Utah (KMVT/KSVT) — Former members of the Fundamentalist LDS Church in Utah are pleading for help in finding their missing children.

They gathered outside a Cedar City Courthouse, in Utah on Monday, to urge police and prosecutors to do more to locate them.

Among them, Lorraine Jessop says her kids disappeared one night, back in February. She and other former members believe the kids are back at the church -- after imprisoned polygamist leader Warren Jeffs issued an edict last year.

It calls for some people who have left the faith to return to the polygamous church and bring their kids with them. Jessop says police are not taking her worries seriously.

“The particular officer assigned to my case... well, he asked me if I think they could be with FLDS people? I said yes. So, he said he felt like if they were with FLDS people they were safe. I know, it was so hard to take. I finally told him, ‘Who is to say they are safe?,” said Lorraine Jessop Ex-FLDS member.

Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes says his office is monitoring the situation closely.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.