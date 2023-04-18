Idaho Home Health and Hospice receives ‘Level-5 We Honor Veterans‘ certification

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Home Health and Hospice has been providing end of life care to people in southern Idaho for more than 45 years, and on April 1st, they were officially recognized by the National Hospice and Palliative Care organization as a Level 5 We Honor Veterans Agency.

A certification that only one other hospice organization in the entire state has achieved.

What this means is that every volunteer and staff at the Idaho Home Health and Hospice is trained how to interact with patients who are veterans, and how they may be suffering from PTSD or moral injury.

Now that they are certified as a Level 5, they will be able to expand their partnerships with other organizations to discuss the importance of end of life care, and encourage more people to volunteer their time, especially other veterans.

“If you are a veteran you share a language, you share the life experience you may not have been through the same war experiences maybe you were never in combat, maybe you were the pint is you wore the uniform, and you know the background, and you have common ground, and just sometimes holding a hand and listening makes all the difference if you are a veteran to veteran,” said Susan Nickell, the volunteer manager.

Being certified as a Level 5 We Honor Veterans Program is something you must re-earn every year.

