Tax refunds: When to expect them, and how much

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Today is Tax Day—and the one positive thing about doing your taxes is seeing how much you could potentially get refunded each year.

We wanted to know when those getting refunds will see the extra cash in their bank accounts, as well as how much we can expect compared to other years.

According to the I.R.S., most refunds are issued in less than 21 days. As far as how much money can be expected, researchers are saying to expect less this year in comparison to last.

“The average federal refund is around $2,900,” said Jack Caporal, the Research lead at motley Fool Ascent. “That’s down 11% from the average refund that folks got last filing year, which was around $3,300.”

Caporal says the main reason behind the decrease is the end of two pandemic era policies—the Child Tax Credit, and the Child Independent Care Tax Credit.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.