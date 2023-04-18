Twin Falls man arrested on charges of battery of a law enforcement officer

By KMVT News Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 2:49 PM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Twin Falls man is behind bars on multiple charges, including battery on a law enforcement officer and a medical provider.

On Saturday evening, a Filer Police Officer and a Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Deputy took a report of an intoxicated man who appeared to be hallucinating in the yard of the reporting party’s home.

Court documents show when law enforcement arrived, 28-year-old Tyler Bellus threw a basketball at the Filer officer and refused orders to be pat down for weapons.

After being placed in handcuffs, a paramedic was dispatched to the scene to check on Bellus’ mental state. Bellus allegedly spit on the paramedic’s face.

As the deputy and officer placed Bellus in the back of the police car, he reportedly kicked the officer in the shins multiple times.

Bellus now faces felony charges of battery on certain personnel and a law enforcement officer, plus misdemeanor resisting arrest and a pedestrian under the influence.

