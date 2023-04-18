Two motivational speakers share their stories to help save lives and Canyon Ridge

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Mental health encompasses emotional, psychological, and social well-being, that was the message at Canyon Ridge High School on Monday night.

Two young men are on a mission to change those dark thoughts with a positive prospect on life itself.

The duo team of Jared Scott and Ryan Stream shared their stories in front of a packed crowd featuring members of the community at Canyon Ridge. Stream is a motivational speaker, musician, and two-time war veteran. As a teenager, he lost his mother to suicide and went down a difficult path, battling alcohol and drug addiction.

“I lived in a homeless shelter, I was in foster care, my biological mother passed away by suicide, I was a drug addict, I went to work twice a week when I was around 23 of the 32 soldier’s I was with was blown up with an IED. I was going to take my life five years ago. I know what it’s like to struggle. But I learned from rock bottom is the best place to build a foundation,” said Stream.

Jared Scott is a mental health advocate with an eagerness to bring a ray of hope to the hopeless with his positive energy.

“But on the inside, I never felt shy, I had a lot to say. So, I would always say you know what? I’m going to show them, I’m going to speak up. I didn’t feel like the shy kid, but that moment when I was in the studio, I called myself a shy kid. That’s when I felt it,” said Heath Advocate Jared Scott.

