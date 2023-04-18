Wendell baseball wins seventh straight, prep sports scores

By Jack Schemmel
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 9:57 AM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Wendell baseball team kept their winning streak going Monday against Gooding.

Wendell 10, Gooding 4

The Trojans are 11-4 overall and have now won seven straight games.

OTHER BASEBALL SCORES

Twin Falls 11, Jerome 1

Nolan Hardesty went 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs for the Bruins

Declo 7, Buhl 5

Wood River 9, Canyon Ridge 0

SOFTBALL SCORES

Wendell 4, Gooding 2

Twin Falls 8, Jerome 7

GOLF

Boys results:

1. Kimberly 314

2. Buhl 341

3. American Falls 343

4. Filer 348

5. Snake River 351

6. Bear Lake 356

7. Teton 369

8. Marsh Valley 406

9. South Fremont 414

10. Sugar-Salem 430

Individuals:

1. Toby Heider (Kimberly) and Kyler Kelly (Buhl), 72

3. Hudson Reinke (Filer), 75

Girls results:

1. Kimberly 396

2. Teton 416

3. Filer 420

4. Buhl 426

5. Snake River 454

6. Bear Lake 470

7. Marsh Valley 557

Individuals:

1. Ellie Stastny (Kimberly) and Stori Poppay, 86

3. Addison Slivinski (Bear Lake), 88

