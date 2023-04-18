Wood River Valley library and lawmaker react to vetoed library bill

BELLEVUE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Idaho Governor Brad Little vetoed a bill earlier this month that would have required public school libraries and community libraries to take reasonable steps in restricting children’s access to obscene or harmful material.

The bill would have also allowed people to sue libraries that didn’t take reasonable steps.

A library in the Wood River Valley is now expressing its thoughts on the rejected legislation and the impact it would have had on its operations.

When vetoing the bill, Gov. Little said his main concern was the bill’s ambiguous language and $2,500 civil penalty could create a bounty system on public libraries.

Bellevue Library Executive Director Kristin Marlar said $2,500 is more than her entire new book budget for the year.

“So it would put us out of business,” Marlar said.

The executive director said in a small library like hers, someone could easily pick up an adult book like 50 Shades of Gray and accidentally lay it down in the children’s section, which according to the bill, would make a library susceptible to a lawsuit.

“They could stick it on any shelf or in any place and not even think about it being accessible to a child,” Marlar said.

During public hearings this legislative session, supporters of the bill said their intent is to rid libraries of dangerous and pornographic material, but Bellevue Rep. Ned Burns said the bill is so broadly written it could put restrictions on the bible.

“When you are not bringing into account the overall literary or artistic value of any book and taking things out of context, there is a reason to believe any book could be banned,” Burns said.

He also said he is unaware of his local library having any explicit pornographic material. Still, Marlar noted the children’s picture book In the Night Kitchen is an example of a book some people consider pornographic in her library.

“People have an issue with it because even though it’s a cartoon, it depicts a little boy naked. When regularly we know when you are two years old, you are naked a lot,” Marlar said.

However, Burns thinks the more significant issue for some people is LGBTQ books being found in libraries.

“I think there is a very, very conscious effort in this state (Idaho) right now to erase LGBTQ fiction from bookshelves,” Burns said.

Marlar said if the bill had become law, she would have had to remove some books from her shelves that people found controversial and limit minor’s access in the library. In the end, she said what books children have access to is the parent’s responsibility.

“I’m not the library police. It’s not my job,” Marlar said. “We welcome parents to come in with their child and say, ‘this book is appropriate for our family. However, this book, we are going to wait on that until you are a little older’.”

