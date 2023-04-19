The 2023 “Air Quality Report” states Idaho’s air quality is harmful to health

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The 2023 “State of the Air” report was released today by the American Lung Association and the numbers for Idaho vary depending on location.

The report shows Idaho’s air quality is harmful to health.

The report looks at short-term particle pollution and ozone pollution. Particle pollution includes pollutants such as smoke and shoot, soil and dust, pollen, and construction. Ozone pollution forms through a chemical reaction in the presence of heat and sunlight. Fuel combustion in cars, industrial boilers, power plants, and chemicals from consumer products are some of the sources that contribute to Ozone pollution.

Ozone in our upper atmosphere is helpful, but when it forms at the ground level the air we breathe is a harmful air pollutant.

The West has recently seen an increase in short-term particle pollution.

“This short-term particle pollution is in a large part driven up by wildfires,” said Heather Kimmel, the Western Division Director for the Western American Lung Association. “Because wildfire smoke is such a large contributor of particle pollution in the western U.S.”

The western portion of the United States is being more impacted by particle pollution than the eastern states, with higher peaks, especially due to wildfires.

Exposure to particle pollution is harmful to health when inhaled, especially in older adults, which can lead to asthma attacks, lung cancer, cognitive decline, increased risk of heart attacks and strokes, and more.

The air quality does vary based on location and time of year in Idaho.

“As you know Idaho is a very large state,” said Kimmel. “So, the air quality across Idaho tends to vary, there’s not just one grade for Ozone pollution, particle pollution, and short-term particle pollution in every location across Idaho.”

