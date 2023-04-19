After an interesting prep football journey, Lucero signs with Eastern Oregon University

RICHFIELD, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For the first time in about 20 years, a Richfield High School student will play college football.

Tiger senior Hudsun Lucero signed with Eastern Oregon University (EOU) Tuesday morning. School officials tell KMVT Lucero is the first Richfield athlete to go play college football since 2003 or 2004.

Since Richfield didn’t have a varsity football team this past fall, Lucero played for Dietrich’s 1A DII state-runner-up squad as a running back and defensive end.

He was second-team all-conference at each position.

Lucero played his first two prep seasons at Richfield before a lack of numbers resulted in him playing a junior varsity schedule with Shoshone his junior year.

After all that, Lucero is happy to represent the Idaho 8-man game and is ready for his college football journey.

My first two years, I probably won’t play much,” Lucero said. Their (EOU) roster’s like 115 kids, it’s a very large roster for college football, and by my sophomore year, I want to be on the field making plays just like I did in high school.”

Lucero plans to play linebacker in college. He is the student body president and salutatorian at Richfield and plans on entering EOU’s agricultural entrepreneurship program before coming back home to the family dairy business.

