Controlled burns are heating up; what to know before you burn in southern Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As people are getting their yards ready for spring, many may consider burning weeds and other debris.

“You can burn weeds for weed control, along fence lines and ditch lines and in rock piles, you can also burn orchard clippings, as long as they are within the property that they were grown,” said Heidi Orr, the air quality compliance manager with the Department of Environmental Quality.

If you are considering conducting a burn, there are a few things to remember.

First, within the City of Twin Falls, you must obtain a permit. They are free and can be done through the Twin Falls Fire Department.

Outside of the city of Twin Falls limits, pay attention to the wind speed and direction before burning weeds, ditch lines, rock piles and along fence lines.

If you are burning pastureland or crop residue fields, you need to get a permit through the Department of Environmental Quality.

“We do want to make sure that the impacts are not going impact any of our sensitive populations, so we identify if that field is close to a sensitive population and if it is, we have certain guidelines that we have to adhere to such as the time of day, wind direction and wind speed, so we monitor the smoke impacts for those,” said Orr.

The Twin Falls Fire Department says they respond to calls for smoke plumes in the air quite often this time of year.

There are a few things that residents can do to be safe while conducting the burn.

“If you are doing a controlled burn you want to make sure that you are attending the fire at all times, and then in the city limits, you want to make sure that you are burning between the hours of 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. It’s good to have a shovel, some tools, if you have a water source nearby that you can use as a hose, it’s always good if you have that,” said Corey Beam, a battalion chief with the Twin Falls Fire Department.

