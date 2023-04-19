Jr. High teacher in Boise arrested for rape and sexual battery, placed on administrative leave

By KMVT News Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 5:10 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Boise School District employee has been arrested and charged with felony rape and child sexual battery according KBOI CBS Channel 2.

59-year-old Eric McDermott was arrested Monday for rape and sexual battery committed by lewd or lascivious acts on a minor child, ages 16 to 17 years old.

KBOI reports that he’s a basketball coach and eighth grade teacher at Fairmont Junior High School.

The Boise School District says that McDermott has been placed on administrative leave after being notified of the arrest.

His bond is set at one million dollars.

After being arraigned on Tuesday, McDermott is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on April 27th.

