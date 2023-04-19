Judge issues arrest warrant for Ammon Bundy for failing to appear

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — An Ada County Judge issued a civil arrest warrant on Tuesday for Ammon Bundy after he has repeatedly failed to appear in court - or respond to a lawsuit filed by St. Luke’s Health System.

According to court documents, the judge found enough probable cause and set Bundy’s bail at 10-thousand dollars.

St. Luke’s Health Systems had filed a lawsuit against the gubernatorial hopeful back in May of 2022.

The health care giant also filed suits against Bundy’s campaign organization and businesses, as well as high friend Diego Rodriguez. St. Luke’s contends that the protests that we’re held over the hospitalization of Rodriguez’s grandson last year that caused emergency services to be re-directed and a lockdown of St. Luke’s downtown Boise location.

According to court records, Bundy has a status conference coming up on May 23rd and a pre-trial conference on June 6th in Boise.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.