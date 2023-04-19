Judge issues arrest warrant for Ammon Bundy for failing to appear

the judge found enough probable cause and set Bundy’s bail at 10-thousand dollars.
Anti-government activist Ammon Bundy, wearing a cowboy hat, yells through the closed Ada County...
Anti-government activist Ammon Bundy, wearing a cowboy hat, yells through the closed Ada County Courthouse door at law enforcement officers inside Monday, March 15, 2021, in Boise, Idaho. Bundy was scheduled to stand trial Monday on charges that he trespassed and obstructed officers at the Idaho Statehouse during a special legislative session last fall, but Magistrate Judge David Manweiler issued a warrant for Bundy's arrest after Bundy failed to appear in the courtroom. People are required to wear face coverings while at the courthouse because of the coronavirus pandemic, but Bundy and several others were protesting the mask requirement. (AP Photo/Rebecca Boone)(Rebecca Boone | AP)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 1:06 PM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — An Ada County Judge issued a civil arrest warrant on Tuesday for Ammon Bundy after he has repeatedly failed to appear in court - or respond to a lawsuit filed by St. Luke’s Health System.

According to court documents, the judge found enough probable cause and set Bundy’s bail at 10-thousand dollars.

St. Luke’s Health Systems had filed a lawsuit against the gubernatorial hopeful back in May of 2022.

The health care giant also filed suits against Bundy’s campaign organization and businesses, as well as high friend Diego Rodriguez. St. Luke’s contends that the protests that we’re held over the hospitalization of Rodriguez’s grandson last year that caused emergency services to be re-directed and a lockdown of St. Luke’s downtown Boise location.

According to court records, Bundy has a status conference coming up on May 23rd and a pre-trial conference on June 6th in Boise.

