Lava Ridge project raises concerns with no answers for aviation services

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Residents continue to urge state and local Idaho officials to stop the placement of approximately 400 wind turbines on public land in the Magic Valley.

Some are concerned about the proposed wind farm project’s potential impact on aviation services.

Precision Aviation out of Jerome has served the Magic Valley community since 2002. Owner Mark Doerr said the airport primarily serves general aviation, private aircraft owners, corporate aircraft, and agricultural aircraft.”

“In the ag season, the ag operators are flying all day long, 12 hours a day, but it’s a busy airport. We have aircraft coming and going every day,” Doerr said.

He said virtually every craft from the north to his airport would pass over LS Power’s proposed Lava Ridge wind farm project, consuming over 200,000 acres of public land in Jerome, Lincoln, and Minidoka Counties.

“The wind farm project also happens to be the practice area for people who are learning to fly. In that area, they do all their training over the top of,” Doerr said. “It’s the initial point on a transition for the instrument approach for runway 27 into Jerome as well.”

The wind turbines will stand 740 feet tall, roughly 300 feet above the bridge. Doerr said there are concerns the turbines could impact pilots flying at night and the ability of pilots to land their aircraft, specifically during severe weather.

“At this point, there are a lot of unanswered questions that we have because they have not been studied. That would be the electromagnetic interference on the accuracy of GP instrument approaches,” Doerr said.

Additionally, if pilots can’t safely and accurately land their aircraft, it could impact his business and neighboring airports.

“We have spoken with the agriculture industry and aerial applicators, they have concerns because they use GPS as well, and if that accuracy is interrupted, it will impact their operations,” Doerr said.

He said he and others still have many questions that they are yet to receive answers to, which is frustrating.

“Neither the BLM nor the FAA can accurately make a determination if they (Wind Farm) are going to have an impact on our airport,” Doerr said.

Ultimately, he thinks the turbines will be built in the face of overwhelming opposition across the state.

“Because of the [Biden] administration’s drive for renewables, regardless if people want them in their backyard or not,” Doerr said.

This legislative session, Idaho lawmakers approved a resolution requesting the governor and attorney general to take what legal actions are available to encourage the Bureau of land management to select a no-build option on Lava Ridge.

Additionally, several Southern Idaho counties have signed a joint-county proclamation against the proposed lava ridge wind project and delivered it to the BLM office in Shoshone.

The Bureau of Land Management Twin Falls District has extended the public comment period for the Lava Ridge Wind Project draft environmental impact statement for 30 days until April 20, 2023.

