Mental health resources on the way for wildland firefighters

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In spite of cold weather out there, fire season is just around the corner.

With issues such as stress, anxiety, and P.T.S.D. becoming more prevalent as fire seasons become longer, the Department of the Interior is looking to develop better mental health resources for wildland firefighters.

As part of this effort, departments will look to expand upon critical incident support, timely and competent individual employee support, and will look toward promoting a culture where firefighters can feel confident about coming forward to request these services.

“There’s a tremendous strain and a tremendous burden that is placed on wildland firefighters,” said Jeff Rupert, the Director of the Office of Wildland Fire for the U.S. Department of the Interior. “The repeated deployments, time away from home, just the intensity of those response activities can be tough.”

Funding for these programs will come from the 2022 bi-partisan infrastructure law.

The initiative will also include mental health training for all departments that wildland firefighters are affiliated with.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.