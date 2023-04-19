Officials in eastern Oregon held a press conference on Tuesday, the investigation continues to move forward

ONTARIO, Oregon (KMVT/KSVT) — As law enforcement leaders gather to honor the memory of Nyssa Corporal Joseph Johnson, more information is needed in this case.

During Tuesday afternoon’s joint-agency news conference, authorities said the investigation into Johnson’s murder is far from over. Even though they tracked down and captured the suspect, 36-year-old Rene Castro, Monday in Ontario.

Police want to hear from anyone who may have seen or heard from Castro in the 36 hours after the shooting -- before his arrest.

“Even though the suspect is in custody, they still have an investigation that they’re doing, and our agencies are continuously working to ensure that we provide the best product -- meaning the investigation conclusion -- in its entirety -- as soon as we possibly can,” said Ontario Police Chief -Michael Iwai.

The Oregon Fallen Badge Foundation is helping the family and covering all the expenses related to Johnson’s memorial service. Reserve Corporal Johnson’s memorial service will be on Saturday at Nyssa High School. It starts at 11 in the morning.

Meanwhile, Castro appeared virtually for court on Tuesday. He’s charged with aggravated murder, first degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, a felon in possession of a firearm, attempting to elude a police officer and a probation violation.

Malheur County District Attorney David Goldthorpe explained the Oregon indictment process and the work ahead.

“Mr. Castro was arraigned on his charges, which in Oregon is kind of a two-step process when you’re in custody. First, you’re arraigned on what the district attorney, myself, files against you, and then there’s a grand jury held. If the grand jury agrees with those charges, or modifies those charges in any way, an indictment is filed with what are the official charges in a felony case after that. So, he’ll be arraigned on whatever the grand jury returns on Friday,” said Goldthorpe.

Several agencies were involved in locating and arresting Castro, including Oregon State Police SWAT officers, FBI agents, Ontario Police, and the Malheur County Sheriff.

.Neither Castro, nor law enforcement personnel were injured in that arrest.

