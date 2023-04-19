Sprenger, Cheryl Lynn

BURLEY—Cheryl Lynn Sprenger, a 77-year-old lifelong resident of Burley, passed away peacefully Friday, April 14, 2023, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, in Twin Falls. She was surrounded by her family and friends during her final days.

Cheryl was a hardworking woman who loved her family above all else. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who was always there when she was needed. She was very loved by her family and friends and will be missed terribly, but will always hold a special place in our hearts.

Cheryl was born May 25, 1945, in Los Angeles, California, to Wayne E. and Mariam E. Hanson Sprenger. The family moved to Rupert, Idaho, in 1948, then to Burley, in 1950. Cheryl attended schools in Burley and graduated from Burley High School in 1963. She was a member of many clubs and groups, some of them including; Blue Birds, 4-H, French club, band, dance band, ski club, and pep club; she was also a member of the volleyball and track teams. She learned a lot of useful skills during her time at school, especially how to cook and sew.

After graduation, Cheryl attended Weaver Airline School in Kansas City, Missouri, learning how to use a switchboard, teletype, and ticketing. She applied to the FBI and was hired and relocated to the Los Angeles, California office for two years. She then returned to Burley where she worked at the A&P, Jess Parson’s insurance, real estate, and Solmen insurance agency. From there Cheryl was hired by FMHA in Paul, where she was a loan tech for over 20 years, from which she retired in 1996. During that time she also served as a Federal Idomin’s Coordinator and Notary Public. She was a member of the Mini-Cassia Women’s Bowling Association and served one term as President and one term as Vice-President. She was a Cub Scout leader for one year as well. Cheryl enjoyed garage sales, decorating for holidays, and collecting teapots and cookie jars.

She thoroughly enjoyed activities with her family as well as her friends. Her love for life and her faith was her mainstay throughout her life. She was a lifelong member of the Zion Lutheran Church.

Cheryl was preceded in death by her father and mother, Wayne and Mariam Sprenger; and her brother, Douglas Sprenger of Boise.

Cheryl is survived by her son, Todd Roi (Vicki) Sprenger; her grandchildren, Sage Marie Marlene Sprenger, and Tanner William (Sara) Sprenger; and her great-grandchildren, Trayke Aiden Sanders and Lexi Rae Sanders, as well as their younger brother, Otto John Millward.

The funeral with celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 28, at Zion Lutheran Church, located at 2410 Miller Avenue, in Burley, Idaho, with Reverend Alex Lissow officiating. Burial will follow at Gem Memorial Gardens in Burley.

Memorial contributions for Cheryl can be directed to the family.

A live webcast of the funeral service will be available and maintained at rasmussenwilson.com.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.