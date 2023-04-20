Behind the Business: A Box of Barks - Resort & Daycare

A Box of Barks offers a wide variety of services beyond typical daycare services.
By Joey Martin
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 1:24 PM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In a nondescript industrial complex south of Twin Falls, sits a wonderland of fun for man’s best friend.

It’s called, A Box of Barks - Resort and Daycare.

“A Box of Barks is a home-away-from-home for dogs to come. We offer grooming, we offer boarding, we offer daycare, and we also offer day school,” said Amy Box – Owner of A Box of Barks.

Amy is a nationally certified Master Groomer, and A Box of Barks has a full doggy salon that would make any groomer drool.

“We have four groomers, three students and one bather and we can pretty much do all sizes of dogs and all breeds,” said Box.

Emmilie Small is the Assistant Manager at A Box of Barks. She says that for the safety of the other dogs and the staff - anyone interested in joining the resort must first pass a two-day evaluation process.

“We want to make sure that every dog that comes in is as happy and comfortable as we can provide for them. We want it to be a stress-free environment for them and we want them to have as much fun as possible, and by doing that two-day evaluation, we can make sure that’s possible,” said Small.

A Box of Barks features multiple areas of play and relaxation for your fur baby.

Depending on the size - and temperament of your dog - each guest is given everything they’ll need while waiting for their masters to return.

But what sets A Box of Barks apart from their competition is their structured daycare routine.

“At 8:30 a.m. we start a group; we bring the group out and we do a lot of activities with them - a lot of sits. And then at 12 o’clock we put them up for an hour for a little nap - and then we go back out at 1 o’clock again,” said Box.

A Box of Barks also offers boarding for anyone looking to go out of town for a few days… or even a few months.

“We have had dogs stay up to three months at a time. We do like to have them not stay too long... just because they do start to get uncomfortable, and they crave their owners… they miss home,” said Small.

A Box of Barks is located at 456 Madrin Street, in Twin Falls.

For more information, you can contact them at (208) 734-0056.

