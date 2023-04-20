Burley man arrested for kidnapping, rape, among other charges

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Burley family is reaching out to the community warning them of the potential dangers lurking in their small town.

In a KMVT exclusive, we spoke to the mother of a child who was nearly abducted from inside her own home and it was all caught on camera.

On Wednesday morning, Kiana Mae Greener-Gibson was attending to her newborn baby in the bedroom, when she heard the dogs barking from their cages. Greener-Gibson told KMVT she didn’t think much of it because her dogs bark at anything.

But then her husband texted her, asking who was in the house from the footage seen on their Ring security cameras.

He was away at the time, but received an alert about someone entering the home from the front door.

Greener-Gibson sent us this video, showing the suspect armed with a knife, opening the door and walking around the home.

The man picked up their daughter, who we blurred out for her protection and started to carry her. The dogs continued to bark and the suspect put her down.

Greener-Gibson told KMVT when she finally came out of the room, the suspect was gone.

“She could have been gone and I had no idea, I was in the bedroom with the baby and so that’s when we called the police and came and got our statement and everything,” she explained.

Greener-Gibson told Kmvt they are not leaving their door unlocked anymore and plan to install even tighter security measures.

“Just never can be too careful anymore,” she explained. “I felt Burley was a safe town, small town that you could leave your door unlocked and feel pretty safe. I guess it’s just not to take it for granted and lock your doors from now on.”

Since posting her story on social media, it’s been shared more than 1,300 times.

The Cassia County Sheriff’s Office arrested 28-year-old Briayan Vergara Wednesday on a laundry list of charges, including some related to the aforementioned case.

Vergara is charged with rape, kidnapping in the second degree, battery with intent to commit a serious felony, aggravated assault, assault or battery upon certain personnel, resisting arrest and three counts of burglary.

According to court records, detectives and patrol deputies believe Vergara allegedly went to three different residences on or before Wednesday, including the Gibson family’s home.

At one of the other residences, detectives believe Vergara allegedly went into the home, armed with a knife and allegedly raped a 68-year-old woman by holding her against her will.

At another home, documents show that Vergara allegedly told the homeowner if she screamed, he would kill her.

Police were on the lookout for a Hispanic male suspect, in his 20′s. A 911 caller saw someone matching the description and law enforcement arrested who they believed was the suspect on Bennett Avenue.

At the jail, Vergara allegedly tried to bite a member of the detention staff and grabbed a taser.

Vergara was arraigned Thursday afternoon, he is due back in court on the 28th for a preliminary hearing.

