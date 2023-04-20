Canyon Ridge hires Alvarado as new football coach

By Joey Martin
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 8:28 PM MDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Canyon Ridge High School has a new head football coach.

Juan Alvarado has been tapped to take the reins at the Twin Falls school.

Alvarado is a 2008 Burley High School graduate. He started his coaching career as an assistant under Jud Thomas at Burley High School before jumping the river and taking another assistant position at Minico High School - where he remained for five years.

Alvarado is excited to step into a program that’s constantly improving year after year.

He says with the group he is inheriting, he expects nothing but good returns on his investment.

With years of experience coaching in the Great Basin Conference, Alvarado is ready to come out swinging.

“We won the conference at Minico for the last two years, and I know what needs to be done, and not just in our conference but just playing high school football,” said Alvarado. “I know that we got to run the ball, we got to throw it, and I’ve been blessed to inherit a pretty good quarterback in Conner Willis. We got to run the ball, play tough defense and be special on special teams.”

Canyon Ridge finished the 2022 season with an overall record of 5-4, losing in the first round of the 4A state playoffs to Bishop Kelly.

Alvarado replaces James “Bubba” Poole, who was the Riverhawks’ head coach for the last two seasons. The school did not give a reason for his departure. A text from KMVT to Poole has not been returned.

