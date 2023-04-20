Class of 2023 reflects on high school experience as graduation approaches

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Seniors at Twin Falls High School are counting down the days until they graduate.

“It’s just in a few weeks, I think it’s 21 days or something until our last day of school and then it’s the week after that,” said Stockton Stevens, a senior.

But high school may have looked a little different for these high school seniors than they initially thought it would.

“We started out normal, and then we had COVID, that was in our freshman year, so we took the rest of that year off and we had to do the rest of the year online, and that really changed things,” said Lance Moffitt, a senior.

They were forced to adapt to online learning, social distancing, mask wearing and canceling of activities and plans until well into their sophomore year.

But for senior Lance Moffitt, he says this year’s graduating class is independent and resilient.

“It’s taught me about teaching myself, and all sorts of things, like you don’t always have to have someone always there to teach you to do things, so being able to learn for yourself, and improve yourself, is something I really learned throughout high school,” said Moffitt.

For Allie Stevens, she says often times she felt lonely during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, even when they began learning in the classroom again, but it caused her to be okay on her own, a lesson she will carry with her as she moves to Oklahoma State University.

“Cause before then, my happiness was stemming from all my friends, and everyone around me, and I think during that year, even though it was lonely, I learned how to find happiness within myself and by myself, and so it prepared me a lot more,” said Allie Stevens, a senior.

Stockton Stevens says his personal life motto began during the pandemic, and it’s one he will continue to live by.

“My motto in life, is improvise, adapt, overcome, just because you never really knew what was going to happen,” said Stockton Stevens, a senior.

Now that high school is almost over, Allie Stevens looks back wishing she knew one thing before she started.

“My one piece of advice for people, is to get involved, with the school, go to the games, get involved in clubs, just be there, and your high school experience is going to be so much better and easier to go through,” said Allie Stevens.

