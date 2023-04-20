Concerns of youth vaping on the rise across the Magic Valley

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The South Central Public Health District says they have found that multiple school districts in the Magic Valley are dealing with the issue of youth vaping.

According to the C.D.C., one out of every seven high school students, and one out of every 30 middle school students, are experiment with vaping.

“The number of reasons students are using or youth are using is because there friends.”

Health Educator Erin Richardson pointed out that e-cigarettes are still being marketed toward the youth, with their assortment of flavored e-liquids.

Two I saw on Wednesday were called ‘Electronic Lemonade’ and ‘Strawberry Pleasure’.

“We are actually finding that 85 percent of youth that use e-cigarettes are using these flavored products because theta re so appetizing toward the youth,” said Richardson. She also says e-cigarettes are easier to disguise and hide from parents and teachers, with some looking like watches and USB drives.

“We have this sharpy which might look like a normal sharpy, but when you take the lid off, you see you see there is a Juul e-cigarette inside,” said Richardson.

Additionally, Richardson says vaping at a young age can have severe health consequences such as respiratory distress, tumors, and lung transplants.

“There are 100 different chemicals within that e-liquid alone, like metals, there is acetone,” said Richardson.

The South Central Public Health District has been introducing a program called ‘Catch my Breath’ to more than 20 schools in the Magic Valley.

One of them is the 5th and 6th grade classes at Hansen Elementary.

“It’s all about prevention. just getting the kids to understand the risk associated with vaping.”

5th grade teacher Marci Rush says a lot of kids ask question relating to a loved one who vapes, and how to handle peer pressure to vape when they get into high school.

But she thinks the message is sinking in from what she has seen on the kid’s anti - vaping slogan posters.

“A lot of them are afraid of it and want nothing to do with it. A lot of their posters were kind of like whoooaa,” said Rush.

