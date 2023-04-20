The cost of yearly car ownership exceeded $10,000 in 2022

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The cost of car ownership has continued to rise across the United States and here in Idaho.

According to data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS), the cost of owning a car has topped ten thousand dollars per year for the first time in 2022.

B-T-S compiled data points for four categories of car ownership expenses: auto insurance, taxes, auto repairs, and fuel.

According to David Straughan, a Senior Writer for Automoblog, the most recent number for car ownership shows it costs over ten thousand seven hundred dollars per year, a 20 percent increase in the last decade.

Idaho is ranked as the 3rd most inexpensive state to own a car. In Idaho, the annual cost of a 2018 Ford Edge all-wheel drive is $9,882 per year but in California, the same vehicle could cost $12,535 per year.

“Even a state like Idaho where the car ownership costs are comparatively less than other states, it’s still very expensive to own a car and have to rely on a car,” said Straughan.

On average, car ownership is the second largest financial investment a person will have after housing.

The calculator tool for yearly car ownership can be found on AAA’s website.

