CSI softball looks to ‘learn’ from weekend series with Salt Lake

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After winning the Scenic West regular season title in 2022, the College of Southern Idaho softball team is in a different spot as this spring winds down.

With 12 games left in conference play, the Golden Eagles are in second with a 19-9 record, but are six games behind first place Salt Lake Community College.

Hosting the Region 18 tournament, like CSI did (and won) last year, is a little far-fetched at this point, but the Golden Eagles do have an opportunity to prove themselves this week.

CSI will play a four-game set against Salt Lake, starting Friday.

Barring a collapse, Salt Lake will host the conference tournament, so a little success in Utah might help the Golden Eagles come postseason time.

“It’d be good playing on their field late in the season, so you can kind of familiarize with the field and surroundings and what that region tournament’s going to look like,” said Head Coach Nick Baumert.

Coach Baumert didn’t want to define a certain amount of wins as a success this weekend, but did want his hitters to be more more patient at the plate and not chase pitches.

In a four-game split at home last weekend against Southern Nevada, the Golden Eagles left 30 runners on base.

“I want to see our team come together and really string hits together because I feel like that’s something we struggled with,” said freshman infielder Tessa Hokanson. “We have been leaving a lot of batters on the bases, so that’s something I want to see out of us, is push more runs across.”

CSI only won one of four games at home against Salt Lake in March.

Game one of the series starts Friday at 1 p.m. at Salt Lake.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.