CSI will hold its Sustainability Fair this Friday in conjunction with Earth Day on Saturday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho is encouraging the community to celebrate Earth Day at the CSI Sustainability Fair this Friday.

Every year the CSI invites local vendors, government agencies, and associations to CSI to interact with the public to teach them about sustainability and what their organizations do to make the Magic Valley more sustainable.

Vendors at this year’s event will include Bull Moose Bicycles, Tubbs Berry Farm, Idaho Fish and Game and more.

“We’d like to see the community interact with these agencies and these businesses to gain an awareness and then promote sustainability practices beyond just the fair,” said Andrew Orr

The event is free to the public in the Fine Arts Building Atrium at CSI Friday from 10 am to 1 pm.

